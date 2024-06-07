CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.34% of CRH worth $169,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

