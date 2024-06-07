Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 4,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 248,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,172. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Up 0.3 %

CROX opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

