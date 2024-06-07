Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,457 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 66.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 27,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,523,943.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $120.24 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $128.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average is $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

