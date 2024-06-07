Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 803.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.55.

Shares of LULU opened at $323.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.64. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 43.93% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

