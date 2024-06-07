Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $240.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.06 and a 200 day moving average of $213.50. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $240.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

