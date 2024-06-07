Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

