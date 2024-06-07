Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,129,240,000 after acquiring an additional 120,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,363.38.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 29,198 shares worth $36,415,346. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,334.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,273.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,146.12. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $794.72 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

