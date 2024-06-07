Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $117.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

