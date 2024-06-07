Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.18.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

