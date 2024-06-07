Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 9.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 25.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 154.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TELUS by 51.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,199,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 407,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

NYSE TU opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

