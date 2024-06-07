Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $187.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.04 and a 200-day moving average of $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

