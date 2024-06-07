Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,568,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $221.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.28.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

