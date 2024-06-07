Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 134,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after buying an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 39,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

