Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,495,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,922 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 631,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after acquiring an additional 286,254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 770,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 215,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,266,000 after acquiring an additional 193,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $1.115 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 16.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.