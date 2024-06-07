Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,053. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.6 %

OC opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

