Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.03 Million Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

