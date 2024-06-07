Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $154.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.73. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

