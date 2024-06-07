Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,824,000 after acquiring an additional 517,137 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 53,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $579.84 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $575.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.02. The company has a market capitalization of $221.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,512,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

