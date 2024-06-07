Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 37.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 54,425 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

