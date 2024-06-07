Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Reliance by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RS opened at $289.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.87.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

