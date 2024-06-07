Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,557 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stellantis by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 41,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Insider Activity

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,350,000 shares of company stock worth $12,044,500. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

