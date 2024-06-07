Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 38.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 21.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.1 %

HMC stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

