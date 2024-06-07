Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,471 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Shares of MNST opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

