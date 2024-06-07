Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,635 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Vale by 1,422.7% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 49,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vale by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,137 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Vale Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

