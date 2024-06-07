Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,495 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,601. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

