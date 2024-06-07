Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 995 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $164,307,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 451.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,647,000 after acquiring an additional 418,677 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in NetEase by 6,493.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,764,000 after acquiring an additional 317,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $17,328,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

