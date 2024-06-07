Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 113.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 260.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,385,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,550,000 after purchasing an additional 77,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

