CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $340.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.45, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

