CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from CT Global Managed Portfolio Income’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Stock Down 0.8 %
CMPI opened at GBX 118.11 ($1.51) on Friday. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a 12 month low of GBX 98 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.56). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.68. The stock has a market cap of £59.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1,181.05.
About CT Global Managed Portfolio Income
