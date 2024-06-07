CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from CT Global Managed Portfolio Income’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Stock Down 0.8 %

CMPI opened at GBX 118.11 ($1.51) on Friday. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a 12 month low of GBX 98 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.56). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.68. The stock has a market cap of £59.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1,181.05.

About CT Global Managed Portfolio Income

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

