DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $340.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.18. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.45, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.