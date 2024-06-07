Daryl Raiford Sells 7,600 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bandwidth alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $268,334.10.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Daryl Raiford sold 805 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $16,422.00.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $25.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $4,079,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAND

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.