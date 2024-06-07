Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells $1,307,489.70 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.62 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.56, a PEG ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

