Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Kerry Acocella Sells 2,931 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,931 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $320,797.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,041,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Datadog Trading Down 0.8 %

Datadog stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 342.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

