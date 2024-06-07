David Till Acquires 7,600 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCIGet Free Report) insider David Till bought 7,600 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £37,392 ($47,907.75).

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OCI stock opened at GBX 491 ($6.29) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 392 ($5.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 520 ($6.66). The company has a current ratio of 24.00, a quick ratio of 82.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 478.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 472.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £866.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Oakley Capital Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.70%.

About Oakley Capital Investments

(Get Free Report)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.