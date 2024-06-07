David Till Acquires 7,600 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider David Till bought 7,600 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £37,392 ($47,907.75).

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OCI stock opened at GBX 491 ($6.29) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 392 ($5.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 520 ($6.66). The company has a current ratio of 24.00, a quick ratio of 82.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 478.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 472.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £866.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Oakley Capital Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.70%.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

