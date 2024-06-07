Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers Sells 10,955 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23.

On Friday, March 15th, David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $1,065.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $899.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $821.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,247,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

