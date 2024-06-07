Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 180.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

FANG opened at $191.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.77.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.