Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.80.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $191.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

