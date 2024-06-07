Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Gap Down to $43.45

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.45, but opened at $42.30. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 964 shares.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $219,958 and have sold 908,015 shares valued at $34,674,691. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Capital World Investors grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,378,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 60,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after buying an additional 94,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,189,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

