Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.43. Approximately 11,547,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 66,582,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

