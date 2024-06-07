Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.19. 6,065,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 20,527,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 3.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $873.86 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
