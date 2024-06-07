Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.19. 6,065,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 20,527,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $873.86 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $232,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000.

