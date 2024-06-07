Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DFS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

