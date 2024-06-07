DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.92.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

