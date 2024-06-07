Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $112.37 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

