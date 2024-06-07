Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0 billion-$32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.4 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.50-7.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

