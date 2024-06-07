Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.05.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

