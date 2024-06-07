Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 755825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,073.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,275. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.