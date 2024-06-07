DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer Sells 3,500 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp upped their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $458,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

