Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.31 and last traded at $36.94. 701,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,205,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 214.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897,907 shares of company stock worth $338,873,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 537.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,553 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $319,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 34.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.