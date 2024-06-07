Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.5% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $101.01 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

