Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,767,000 after purchasing an additional 918,422 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,698,000 after purchasing an additional 654,855 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,029,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,815,000 after purchasing an additional 337,351 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $313.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $182.20 and a 1-year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.